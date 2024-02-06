Listen Live
Popular Rom-Coms to Watch This Valentine’s Day

Published on February 6, 2024

A banner for the film industry. A romantic movie date. A movie camera, 3D glasses, popcorn and heart-shaped foil balloons on a red background. The premiere of the film is on Valentine's Day.

Source: Julia Klueva / Getty


STATEWIDE — As Valentine’s Day approaches, you may be settling in to watch as many romantic comedies as possible. A recent study lists some of the most (and least!) popular rom-coms of the 2000s.

The study was conducted by Hello Millions and was based on ratings collected from websites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Each movie was given an average score, and there were a few ties amongst the 50 revealed.

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2003

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty


A spokesperson for Hello Millions says, “In a digital age, these films offer a refreshing analog love story, where characters navigate relationships without smartphones, relying on genuine emotions and witty banter to connect.”

While the list is arguably incomplete – films like “The Proposal” and “50 First Dates” are strangely absent – you may still enjoy reminiscing on some of the titles. Continue reading for the full list.

1. “Amélie”

2. “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

3. “The Holiday”

4. “Legally Blonde”

5. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

6. “Meet the Parents”

7. “Serendipity”

8. “Knocked Up”

9. “I Love You, Man”

10. “She’s the Man”

11. “Whatever Works”

12. “Wedding Crashers”

13. “Bring It On”

14. “Yes Man”

15. “Two Weeks Notice”

16. “Sweet Home Alabama”

17. “Run Fatboy Run”

18. “National Lampoon’s ‘Van Wilder'”

19. “Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

20. “Hitch”

21. “Meet the Fockers”

22. “27 Dresses”

23. “Just Friends”

24. “John Tucker Must Die”

25. “Wimbledon”

26. “She’s Out of My League”

27. “Sex Drive”

28. “Leap Year”

29. “The Ugly Truth”

30. “Confessions of a Shopaholic”

31. “Made of Honor”

32. “Mr. Deeds”

33. “Along Came Polly”

34. “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry”

35. “Bride Wars”

36. “Monster-in-Law”

37. “What Happens in Vegas”

38. “Valentine’s Day”

39. “The Wedding Planner”

40. “Failure To Launch”

41. “You, Me and Dupree”

42. “Just Married”

43. “When In Rome”

44. “The Heartbreak Kid”

45. “Good Luck Chuck”

46. “40 Days and 40 Nights”

47. “Little Fockers”

48. “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”

49. “Norbit”

50. “Date Movie”

