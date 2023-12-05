Perfect Casting: 15 Actor Pairings We Hope Make It To The Big Screen

The general belief that two of anything is better than one is a notion that can be universally applied — the holy book of Ecclesiastes [4: 9-12] even states that having two can lead to a “good return” in terms of joint labor. That especially rings true when it comes to casting movies in Hollywood, as two A-list stars at the helm of a blockbuster film are almost certain to rake in bigger bucks compared to simply banking on one.
We’re willing to bet that Warner Bros. figured as much for its upcoming sequel to the 2007 apocalyptic thriller, I Am Legend, as lead star Will Smith officially confirmed that rising star Michael B. Jordan is set to join him as the second lead star.
Those who saw I Am Legend might be scratching their heads while trying to figure out how Smith is set to return based on the way things ended for his character. However, the 55-year-old Oscar winner made it clear that producers of I Am Legend 2 will be continuing the story based on the alternate ending included on the film’s DVD (seen above). This leaves room for his character, Dr. Robert Neville, to not only return but also have 36-year-old Jordan join on for a role that many are assuming will be Dr. Neville’s son.
Either way they decide to end the world this time around, we’re just glad to see Smith and Jordan bringing two generations of Black Hollywood together and finally giving movie aficionados what they’ve been waiting for: double star power! It got us thinking of a few other dream duos that need to get with the program and tag team on film. Some of our pairings are actually related, others just have an uncanny resemblance to each other and a few simply have been in the game for far too long to have not worked together on a bigger scale.
Keep scrolling to see who we picked as 15 actor pairings that would break the box office in half. Let us know if you can think of a few other big screen dream duos:
1. Martin Lawrence and Dave Chappelle
The hilarity these two cooked up in Blue Streak was over two decades ago and simply not enough; we need these two front and center…together!
2. Thandiwe Newton and Zoe SaldanaSource:Getty
These doppelgänger divas need to seal the deal already and give us the dual heroine flick we deserve.
3. Queen Latifah and Viola DavisSource:Getty
Equally dynamic from film to TV, we guarantee this is a blockbuster smash waiting to happen.
4. Eddie Murphy and Kevin Hart
As two of the funniest men in the world, this would make for certified side-splitting fun.
5. Halle Berry and Halle Bailey
The name association alone is wholesome in itself.
6. Donald Glover and Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Can you even imagine the comedic drama between these two?!
7. Kid Cudi and Common
We know they work well together musically based on their 2009 collaborative single, “Make Her Say,” in addition to Common’s narration throughout Cudi’s debut album in general, so a movie together would certainly garner some fresh tomatoes in our opinion.
8. Chris Tucker and Chris RockSource:Getty
After decades of being “The Chris’s” of Black Hollywood, we think it’s about time these two get a buddy flick going for the culture.
9. Idris Elba and Damson Idris
Their both Black, British and have an undeniable hold on the ladies. The similarities are uncanny!
10. Pam Grier & Taraji P. Henson
The confidence exuded between these two ladies is enough to inspire generations of Black women, and to see it on film would be a treat.
11. Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
The “supreme” mother/daughter duo film that everyone is waiting for.
12. Cedric The Entertainer and Anthony Anderson
While we loved the brotherly bond over barbecue in their joint A&E series, Kings of BBQ, we think it’s about time they combine their comedic prowess either on film or television. We’ve been waiting far too long!
13. Gabrielle Union and Coco Jones
Whether playing sisters or mother/daughter, these chocolate queens would pull it off effortlessly.
14. John David Washington and Denzel WashingtonSource:Getty
Now that we’ve all gotten over the collective shock of discovering that Denzel Washington has an equally-talented son in Hollywood, it’s time we see their talent in the ring together.
15. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Just imagine a Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake starring the actual Mr. and Mrs. Smith!