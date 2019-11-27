CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Pearl Thusi Slays Afrima Awards In Exquisite Red Gown By Nigerian Designer Maryam Elisha

Posted November 27, 2019

Pearl Thusi Slays Afrima Awards In Exquisite Red Gown By Nigerian Designer Maryam Elisha  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Pearl Thusi is a pretty big deal. The South African actress, model and philanthropist is one Africa’s biggest stars on the big screen and on the fashion scene. Thusi recently hosted the 6th Afrima Awards and dazzled us in this radiant red gown by Maryam Elisha.

When she isn’t draped in skin-bearing gowns or African prints, she’s serving us looks from the shore. At any time Thusi can be spotted in fashion from premier African designers. And much of that is thanks to the brilliant eye of her stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, who keeps her in the finest looks. From eYami to fine fashion from Abuja, Thusi never met a ensemble she didn’t slay.

Keep scrolling for her finest style moments…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

👑💎❄️. No meat. Just sauce. 💦

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

🐉🐲👑

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

“I just wanna talk...” 😈

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

16.

17.

Latest
Porsha Williams
“RHOA” Porsha Williams Re-Engaged To Dennis McKinley After…
 4 hours ago
12.02.19
Urbanworld Film Festival: 'Being Mary Jane' - Opening Night Gala
Gabrielle Union’s “America’s Got Talent” Firing Sparks SAG-AFTRA…
 4 hours ago
12.02.19
11 items
RHOAS12: People Are Over Eva’s Ageist Remarks
 14 hours ago
12.02.19
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That Made…
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges
 2 days ago
12.01.19
Yara Shahidi Encourages Us All To Embrace Our…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
After Making Nordstrom 1 Million Dollars In A…
 3 days ago
12.01.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Y’all, The Obama Girls Are All Grown Up…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating JLo’s Iconic…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Jackie Aina’s YouTube Video With Naomi Campbell Is…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Jodie Turner-Smith & Daniel Kaluuya’s Dark Skin Are…
 4 days ago
12.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close