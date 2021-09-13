99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The 2021 Met Gala is well underway and this year, the stars did not come to play! Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan New York, this year’s Met Gala theme is American Fashion – more specifically, a celebration of America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, and all the ways America has contributed to the fashion industry throughout the years. The annual event brings out the best of the best every year, with many of our favorite beauties bringing their best foot forward for fashion’s biggest night. From Keke Palmer to Saweetie, check out some of our favorite Met Gala looks!

Our Favorite Looks From The 2021 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com