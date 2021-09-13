The 2021 Met Gala is well underway and this year, the stars did not come to play! Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan New York, this year’s Met Gala theme is American Fashion – more specifically, a celebration of America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, and all the ways America has contributed to the fashion industry throughout the years. The annual event brings out the best of the best every year, with many of our favorite beauties bringing their best foot forward for fashion’s biggest night. From Keke Palmer to Saweetie, check out some of our favorite Met Gala looks!
Our Favorite Looks From The 2021 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer looked stunning in her backless, long sleeved black, sequined gown. The fresh off the runway look was designed by Sergio Hudson and fit the actress like a glove. She wore her hair in a long afro that was parted over to one side. She paired the look with dangling earrings and wore dramatic eye makeup to bring the aesthetic to life.
2. Amanda GormanSource:Getty
Amanda Gorman looked beautiful in a royal blue, strapless gown. The young poet wore her hair in a long braid which she left draped over one shoulder. She paired the look with a square blue bag and wore strappy blue sandals to match the dress.
3. SaweetieSource:Getty
Saweetie left little to the imagination in revealing Christian Cowan cut out gown. The pink gown featured a thigh high split that showed off her toned legs and fit bod. She wore her platinum blonde locs in a short, slicked down bob and paired the look with sparkling earrings.
4. SaweetieSource:Getty
Here’s another look of the back of Saweetie’s Christian Cowan dress, which featured a long trail that drapped across the stairs.
5. Naomi OsakaSource:Getty
Naomi Osaka looked vibrant in a colorful in a custom Louis Vuitton dress. She wore her hair half braided, half slicked out to the sides and made a huge splash at the night’s event.
6. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X made a statement in a full gold plated Versace look that channeled the likes of the modern day C-3po from the “Star Wars” films.