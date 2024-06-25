Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter ’24 Fashion Show

Celebrities from the realms of music, film, and entertainment gathered in Paris on June 24 for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, a highlight of Paris Fashion Week.
According to Reuters, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased elegant designs that merged haute couture with an athletic flair, likely in anticipation of the upcoming Olympics in the city starting July 26. The collection featured jersey fabrics transformed into draped, asymmetric gowns, complemented by a diverse range of sophisticated footwear and apparel.
Models strutted past portraits of athletes in motion, inspired by the artwork of American artist Faith Ringgold, showcasing flowing dresses, racer-back tops, and intricately embroidered bodysuits.
In an interview with the Guardian before the fashion show, Chiuri disclosed that her inspiration for the collection was influenced by Alice Milliat, a pioneering athlete of the early 20th century known for breaking barriers and advocating for women’s inclusion in competitive sports. Milliat established the first Women’s Olympic Games in 1922.
While Dior’s latest collection pays tribute to athleticism, its elegant gowns are not intended for exercise or leisurely walks but prioritize comfort and luxury.
“I am obsessed with comfort,” Chiuri told the Guardian. “I never want to construct a body with clothes; I only want to deconstruct the clothes on your body. Christian Dior built the shape of a woman with clothes, but my approach is completely different. I want to make a dress that makes your body feel good, not one that changes the shape of your body. I hate anything with boning, and I like clothes that are light and that you can get in and out of easily.”
RELATED: Naomi Campbell Wears White And ‘Glam Gold’ To Open Her New London Exhibit In Style
Teyana Taylor Takes Over ‘Vogue World’ With A Catwalk Performance That Slays To The Gawds
Serena Williams And Teyana Taylor Decorate The Front Row Of The Thom Browne Show During Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, and Venus Williams attended the Dior Haute Couture fashion show and some were dressed in exclusive Dior pieces for the event. Here are some of our favorite looks from the night.
Our Favorite Celebrity Looks From The Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter ’24 Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez graced the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024, in Paris, France. She dazzled in a Spring/Summer Dior Haute Couture ensemble designed by Chiuri.
The elegant gown showcased intricate ruche detailing at the bodice, flowing gracefully to exude a sophisticated charm. Lopez accessorized the look with black leather gloves, gold pumps, and a sleek black purse, elegantly styled with her hair in a bun.
2. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat, renowned for her bold style choices, selected a casual ensemble from the Dior Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture collection: black high-waisted slouchy trousers and an off-the-shoulder work shirt that elegantly draped over her arms. The “Agora Hills” singer complemented the look with a black hat and understated makeup.
3. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson, star and creator of Abbott Elementary, exuded elegance and glamour in a long black v-neck dress cinched with a stylish belt at the waist. She accessorized with black pumps and a coordinating handbag, accentuating her ensemble with a chic short pixie cut that highlighted her captivating eyes.
4. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams turned heads in a striking white dress adorned with distinctive details. The tennis champion wore her hair down and complemented the airy gown with black accessories, including a purse and heels.
5. Ryan DestinySource:Getty
Singer and actress Ryan Destiny stunned in a black work shirt paired with a short mini skirt that showed off her toned legs. The sexy look complimented her glowing skin and adorable pixie cut.