CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times

Posted 14 hours ago

Listen…like this woman, when I saw that #Zhuri was trending on Twitter, I GOT NERVOUS, ’cause if I see “Blue” is trending, I only know Blue, Blue Ivy Carter, and I only know one Zhuri, Zhuri James:

Luckily all is good in her world! She was only popping on Twitter because the James family had another TikTok video that was going viral, and with good reason. This time around, they are giving us Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” and with lil’ mama in the front whipping her mama Savahanna James, her papa LeBron James and her two older brothers into shape.

ALSO: Peep Savannah’s natural fro! Sis, we like this on you!

Take a look all this #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyJoy:

@bryce23james

@bronny #dad#mom#sister

♬ Toosie Slide – Drake

 

YOU BETTER COME THROUGH ZHURI WITH THE CONTENT WE NEED IN THESE DARK TIMES!!!

Look, what’s happening on a global scale is extremely serious. Watching friends not be able to sleep because they’re worried about they gonna make ends meet, reading stories of people being laid off and not being able to collect unemployment and seeing the fear that this pandemic is causing does a lot on the soul. Then, of course, there are all these deaths and the concern for my parents, who due to their age, are some of the most vulnerable to this virus.

So yes, it’s hard to find some joy in this world. But be clear: It’s not impossible. As I have said before, during these tumultuous times, one thing that puts a smile on my face is stuff like this, but most importantly, Zhuri’s whose popular YouTube Channel, “All Things Zhuri.”

One of my favorite videos is this one,  bout the fun natural hairstyles thanks to her beautiful mama Savannah. I adore these little space buns!

And now…this newest video of her getting her family in formation just gives me another reason to love her even more. Not surprisingly, I am not alone. Here’s what Black Twitter had to say:

Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Who Are The Best Hip-Hop DJ’s Of All…
 17 hours ago
04.09.20
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Is Furious Young Voters Did Not…
 19 hours ago
04.09.20
'Hands Of Stone' U.S. Premiere
Usher Reminds Everyone That ‘Climax’ Is Very Much…
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollis reads his favorite Kids&apos; Books at the Shakespeare and Company in Philadelphia
Guy Raps Dr. Seuss Over Dr. Dre’s Beats
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Coronavirus Updates: Vitamins You Should Take To Boost…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Kierra Sheard Speaks on Lifetime Movie The Clark…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Alicia Keys | HERE
Alicia Keys Had To Audition In Front Of…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Smith Family Celebrates Trey Smith's 21st Birthday With A Special Dinner At Hakkasan Las Vegas At An Event By FB Media
Will Smith Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of “Bad Boys”
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Ayesha Curry’s At-Home Baby Hair Salon Is The…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Gary’s Tea: Apollo Nida Is Looking For His…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Photos
Close