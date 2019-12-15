CLOSE
On Kim Porter’s Birthday, Let’s Celebrate Her Beauty, Style & Grace

Posted December 15, 2019

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


The world really does miss Kim Porter.

Today, December 15 would have been the model and mother’s 49th birthday. She died 13 months ago in her Los Angeles home.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, it was revealed that the model died of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released on Friday.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

So to remember Kim’s amazing spirit, presence, and love as a mother, HelloBeautiful wanted to celebrate 20 times she shined with her babies, her style and her utter grace and beauty:

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7.

Source:WENN

8.

Source:Getty

9.

View this post on Instagram

Halloween 2018 RUN-DMC

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Captain of my OWN -SHIP #ibiza

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

BLACK PANTHER🖤

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

DayDreaming #happymonday😊

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

Triplets

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

I think I'm falling .... #decemberbaby

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

18.

19.

20.

Photos
