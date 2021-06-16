Ohio’s Very Own: Photos & Classic Footage Of The Legendary Eddie Levert

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Wishing a happy birthday to one of Ohio’s very own! Eddie Levert, lead vocalist of The O’Jays, celebrates 79 years of life today. Born in Bessemer, Alabama, but was raised in Canton, Ohio, Levert stood out in the church choir, participated in school plays and performed regularly on a gospel radio show.

Accolades throughout his professional career include four Grammy Nominations, an American Music Award, an NAACP Award and a host of other honors highlighting his contributions to music. In 2005, he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Today we celebrate this music icon with a gallery of photos and video footage from his legendary music career.

