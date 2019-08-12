CLOSE
Oh Baby! Christina Milian & Matt Pokora Share Photos From Their Gender Reveal Party

Posted August 12, 2019

19th NRJ Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Tony Barson / Getty


Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora will be welcoming a baby boy in a few months! The gorgeous couple gave fans a glimpse into their gender reveal party this weekend when they shared photos from the family-filled event on social media early this morning.

“Oh B👦🏽Y we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!!” Christina captioned a series of joyous photos showing she and Pokora celebrating the impending arrival of their bundle of joy.

Pokora was particularly excited to find out he’ll be having a boy, as seen by his elated expression in footage.

Milian and Pokora announced they’re expecting just weeks ago and and have been keeping us up-to-date with the progression of their journey.

This will be baby number two for Milian, who has a child, Violet, with singer/producer The Dream.

“She has several siblings from her dad’s side, [but] now she gets to be the boss and in control when it comes to me,” Milian told US Weekly about Violet’s excitement toward the new baby. “She’s always rubbing my belly now. She thinks it’s gonna be a boy.”

Keep scrolling from pics and video from the gender reveal party.

Oh Baby! Christina Milian & Matt Pokora Share Photos From Their Gender Reveal Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

