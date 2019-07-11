CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls & The Internet Got Pregnant

Posted July 10, 2019

The 2019 ESPYs - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Odell Beckham Jr. been fine, but this latest haircut has ladies ready to risk it all for the former Giants wide receiver. Beckham, who was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Browns at the end of the season, debuted his new do at the ESPYS Wednesday night sending his name straight to the top of Twitter’s trending list and panties scattered all over the Internet. Gone are Beckham’s blonde curls and the ladies of #BlackTwitter desperately need the water boy.

Half of the tweets are about his interesting Prada jacket, vest combo of a girl scout cookie uniform while the other half of the tweets are from women salivating like Pavlov’s dogs. Keep scrolling for the latter.

Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls & The Internet Got Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close