Serena Williams ain’t never dropped a ball in her life. Somehow, in between being a mother, wife, champion tennis player and over all bad a** black woman, Serena managed to created a clothing collection for the everyday woman — S by Serena — and it showed at NYFW.

After the last model made hit her stride down the catwalk, Serena took a bow with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who kept it cute in an adorable t-shirt and sneakers borrowing straight from her mom’s signature street style.

Serena’s collection was a combination of office-friendly pieces, everyday wearable dresses, bold colors and prints. And she made sure to put her clothes on various body shapes to show off the range of her collection. Pieces range from $69 and up.

You only have about 20 more hours to purchase the collection on Serena’s website, here.

NYFWNOIR: Serena Williams Brought Out Baby Alexis On The Catwalk & She Stole The Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

2. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Designer Serena Williams walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,waist up,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,design professional,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label,serena williams – tennis player

3. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

4. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

5. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

6. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

7. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

8. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

9. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

10. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

11. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

12. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

13. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

14. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

15. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

16. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

17. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

18. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Hayley Hasselhoff walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label,hayley hasselhoff

19. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

20. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

21. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

22. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

23. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

24. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

25. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

26. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

27. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

28. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Hayley Hasselhoff walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label,hayley hasselhoff

29. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

30. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

31. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

32. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

33. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

34. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

35. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

36. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

37. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

38. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

39. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

40. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label

41. S by Serena Williams – Runway – September 2019 – New York Fashion Week Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway at the S by Serena Williams Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,collection,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,spring summer collection,ready to wear,fashion week,spring collection,serena williams – designer label