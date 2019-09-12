CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019

Posted 21 hours ago

Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it’s teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!

