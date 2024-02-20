NYFW Street Style: 6 Types Of Statement Coats You Need In Your Wardrobe Now

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The New York Fashion Week frenzy has subsided, but the style still has us talking and taking notes. The fashion girlies did not play this February.

Across the city, the streets became their runway, and the shows became their inspiration. NYFW street style was on point each day. And we couldn’t get enough!

Many of the season’s most popular trends were on display and made into unique Black girl fashion slays. HB’s editors saw everything this year, from furs, fringe, and bold colors to belts, leathers, and animal print.

Fantastical themes of whimsy and playfulness flooded the concrete jungle. You could tell fun and creativity were the categories as attendees were truly outside.

Besides trends, much of the diversity of streetwear fashion also came from outside conditions. This February’s fashion week occurred amid all possibilities of winter weather. As fashion lovers went from show to show, they endured everything from warm winter 50-degree days to rain, snow, and below-freezing temps.

So, the fashion girlies adjusted and maintained the slay. One thing that remained consistent, however, was the use of the statement coat.

Anchoring ‘fits with style, functionality, and flair, these coats made so many looks we loved to stand out. From the classic trench and long-line car coat to the cozy puffer and dramatic duster, outerwear played a critical role in street style and fashion expression this season.

See Jenee Taylor’s custom coat from Fur Real Furs, made for NYFW.

As we continue to refine our 2024 wardrobes, the strength of the statement coat is a style note to always remember. Transcending seasonal trends, coats are essential for everyday comfort, especially in cold areas of the country. They add a touch of sophistication or cool vibes, depending on the type.

Said another way, coats are the couture cornerstone of any well-rounded wardrobe.

NYFW Street Style Gallery: 6 Types Of Statement Coats You Need In Your Wardrobe Now

Thanks to Black girl style slayers at this season’s New York Fashion Week, we have a ‘moda master class’ in how to werk our outerwear. From everyday stunners to wear while doing errands to fabulous furs to make an entrance with, below, you will find six types of statement coats you need in your wardrobe right now.

