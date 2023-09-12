NYFW Exclusive: HUBANE’s Israel Yanir Is Mixing Afrofuturism And Anime Together In Gen-Z Style

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Much can be said about the ever-eclectic generation that proudly represents Gen-Z. Born roughly between 1997 and 2012, these current twentysomethings and preteens are defining what’s cool, what’s current and most importantly deciding who will be shaping our future.

This week over in the Big Apple, New York Fashion Week is in full swing with top designers who’ve been leading fashion circles for decades showing their new collections for fall and well into the Spring/Summer 2024 season. However, there was one budding brand that made its debut this week with a collection that, as referred to earlier, is creating a wardrobe made especially for the young minds of today that could also be a statement piece for anyone willing to step up their fashion game.

The best part? It’s all being curated by a young Black designer by the name of Israel Yanir. Take a look below at the NYFW debut of HUBANE.

“I looked at it from the point of, ‘If this was a futuristic movie, what would the characters be wearing?’”

— Israel Yanir on creating HUBANE ‘A47’ for SS24





RELATED: Celebs Who Came Out to Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

Even before its big city debut, HUBANE already managed to amass a cult following on the internet and amongst NYC’s urban fashion scene from the Lower East Side to Bushwick, Brooklyn. The hyperrealistic designs of 3D-printed clogs that look like splashing water frozen in time, or sunglasses that look ripped straight from your favorite anime flick, actually comes full circle when you understand the design story. We spoke with Israel Yanir briefly after the show to get a better understanding into the brain behind the brand, and he told us, “[This collection] came about from me being inspired by futuristic media: anime like Akira and Redline, movies like Blade Runner, music like futuristic techno and experimental arts. I really just wanted to create a world within my brand. I looked at it from the point of, ‘If this was a futuristic movie, what would the characters be wearing?‘”













We think he accomplished that feat with flying colors to say the least. HUBANE operates under the young creative’s self-concocted concept known as “VERNUM DAWN,” which he describes as “the mental state one is in when they’ve decided to follow their passion and purpose.” His willingness to create something new for the culture, paired with a loyal fanbase steadily putting him on the radar, is an inspiring thing to see happening for a young Black creative. It all came full circle as he also got to share the moment with his mom and kid sister, who both watched from front row as hundreds of fashions bros and snobettes flocked to the VFILES showroom in SoHo just to be part of the moment.

“The way everything came together and fell into place was really just a blessing,” he told us with a proud grin, which almost reflected the same one his mom had on her face during the entire show. On that particular note, he summed up his feelings by adding, “About a year or two ago, my mom told me that she had a dream of the first New York Fashion Week she’d ever attend being [my show]. To see that happening and to be in this moment is surreal.”

Take a look below at more photos from the New York Fashion Week debut of HUBANE for SS24, and stay tuned this week for more NYFW coverage:

NYFW Exclusive: HUBANE’s Israel Yanir Is Mixing Afrofuturism And Anime Together In Gen-Z Style was originally published on blackamericaweb.com