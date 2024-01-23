Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024

In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in the sons of former and current NBA players who are emerging as talented basketball players in college and high school.
These young athletes are following in the footsteps of their famous fathers and making a name for themselves on the court.
These players have shown immense skill and potential, garnering attention from college recruiters and NBA scouts.
These young athletes are making waves in the sport and generating excitement for their future careers.
1. Father: Carmelo Anthony | Son: Kiyan Anthony
Source:Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty - Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty
Kiyan Anthony
High School: Long Island Lutheran
Class: 2025
Signed with: N/A
Position: Forward
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 225 lbs
NBA teams Carmelo Anthony played for: Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Ohklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
2. Father: Dennis Rodman | Son: DJ Rodman
Source:JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP via Getty - Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty
DJ Rodman
Senior at USC
Position: Forward
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 225 lbs
NBA teams Dennis Rodman played for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Loas Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks.
3. Father: Peja Stojakovic | Son: Andrej Stojakovic
Source:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Andrej Stojakovic
Freshman at Stanford
Position: Guard
Height: 6’7″
Weight: 190 lbs
NBA teams Peja Stojakovic played for: Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and the Dallas Mavericks.
4. Father: Lebron James | Son: Bronny James
Source:Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty - Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty
Bronny James
Freshman at USC
Position: Guard
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 210 lbs
NBA teams LeBron James played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
5. Father: LeBron James | Son: Bryce James
Source:Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty - Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty
Bryce James
High School: Sierra Canyon
Class: 2025
Signed with: N/A
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 180 lbs
NBA teams LeBron James played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
6. Father: Gilbert Arenas | Son: Alijah Arenas
Source:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - 247 Sports
Alijah Arenas
High School: Chatsworth
Class: 2026
Signed with: N/A
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 180 lbs
NBA teams Gilbert Arenas played for: Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and the Memphis Grizzlies.
7. Father: Juwan Howard | Son: Jace Howard
Source:Photo by James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty - Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty
Jace Howard
Junior at Michigan
Position: Guard
Height: 6’8″
Weight: 225 lbs
NBA teams Juwan Howard played for: Washington Bullets/Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and the Portland Trail Blazers.
8. Father: Jason Richardson | Son: Jase Richardson
Source:Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty - Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Jase Richardson
High School: Columbus
Class: 2024
Signed with: Michigan State
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 180 lbs
NBA teams Jason Richardson played for: Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, and the Philadelphia 76ers,
9. Father: Ron Harper | Son: Dylan Harper
Source:Photo by Tim DeFrisco/Allsport/Getty - Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Dylan Harper
High School: Don Bosco Prep
Class: 2024
Signed with: Rutgers
Position: Forward
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 210 lbs
NBA teams Ron Harper played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
10. Father: Dajuan Wagner | Son: DJ Wagner
Source:Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty - Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty
DJ Wagner
Freshman at Kentucky
Position: Guard
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 192 lbs
NBA teams Dajuan Wagner played for: Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.
11. Father: Penny Hardaway | Son: Ashton Hardaway
Source:Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty - Photo by Justin Ford/Getty
Ashton Hardaway
Freshman at memphis
Position: Forward
Height: 6’8″
Weight: 210 lbs
NBA teams Penny Hardaway played for: Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and the Miami Heat.
12. Father Andre Iguodala | Son: Andre Iguodala Jr
Source:Photo By Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty - 247 Sports
Andre Iguodala Jr
High School: Link Academy
Class: 2025
Signed with: N/A
Position: Forward
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 225 lbs
NBA teams Andre Iguodala played for: Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and the Miami Heat.
13. Father: Jermaine O’Neal | Son: Jermaine O’Neal Jr
Source:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Jermaine O’Neal Jr
High School: Dynamic Prep
Class: 2025
Signed with: N/A
Position: Shooting Forward
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 175 lbs
NBA teams Jermaine O’Neal played for: Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and the Phoenix Suns.
14. Fathers: Carlos Boozer | Son: Cameron Boozer
Source:Photo by Marc Serota/Getty - Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Cameron Boozer
High School: Columbus
Class: 2025
Signed with: N/A
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6’9″
Weight: 235 lbs
NBA teams Carlos Boozer played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
15. Fathers: Carlos Boozer | Son: Cayden Boozer
Source:Photo by Marc Serota/Getty - Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Cayden Boozer
High School: Columbus
Class: 2025
Signed with: N/A
Position: Forward
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 190 lbs
NBA teams Carlos Boozer played for: Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
16. Father: Shaqueille O’Neal | Son: Shaqir O’Neal
Source:Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty - Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty
Shaqir O’Neal
Sophomore at Texas Southern
Position: Forward
Height: 6’8″
Weight: 201 lbs
NBA teams Shaqueille O’Neal played for: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics.
17. Father: Eddie House | Son: Jaelen House
Source:Photo by Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty - Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty
Jaelen House
Senior at New Mexico
Position: Guard
Height: 6′
Weight: 170 lbs
NBA teams Eddie House played for: Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks.
18. Father: Dikembe Mutombo | Son: Ryan Mutombo
Source:Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Allsport/Getty - Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty
Ryan Mutombo
Junior at Georgetown
Position: Center
Height: 7’2″
Weight: 259 lbs
NBA teams Dikembe Mutombo played for: Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and the Houston Rockets.
19. Father: Jameer Nelson | Son: Jameer Nelson Jr.
Source:Photo by Bilgin Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty - Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Jameer Nelson Jr.
Senior at TCU
Position: Guard
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 205 lbs
NBA teams Jameer Nelson played for: Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and the Detroit Pistons.
20. Father: Trevor Ariza | Son: Tajh Ariza
Source:Photo by Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty = Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty
Tajh Ariza
High School: St. Bernard
Class: 2026
Signed with: N/A
Position: Shooting Forward
Height: 6’6″
Weight: 180 lbs
NBA teams Trevor Ariza played for: New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New Orlean Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and the Portland Trail Blazers.
21. Father: Mike Miller | Son: Mason Miller
Source:Photo by Christopher Trotman/Getty - Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty
Mason Miller
Sophomore at Creighton
Position: Forward
Height: 6’9″
Weight: 190 lbs
NBA teams Mike Miller played for: Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, and the Miami Heat.
22. Father: Shareef Abdur-Rahim | Son: Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Source:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Senior at Georgia
Position: Guard
Height: 6’8″
Weight: 215 lbs
NBA teams Shareef Abdur-Rahim played for: Vancouver Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Sacramento Kings.
23. Father: Larry Hughes | Son: Larry Hughes Jr.
Source:Photo by G Fiume/Getty - Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty
Larry Hughes Jr.
Sophomore at Saint Louis
Position: Guard
Height: 6’4″
Weight: 185 lbs
NBA teams Larry Hughes played for: Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and the Sacramento Kings.
24. Father: Bobby Hurley | Son: Bobby Hurley Jr
Source:Otto Greule /Allsport - The Athletic
Bobby Hurley Jr
Junior at Arizona State
Position: Guard
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 160 lbs
NBA teams Bobby Hurley played for: Sacramento Kings and the Vancouver Grizzlies.
25. Father: Dennis Scott | Son: Dennis Scott III
Source:Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty - 247 Sports
Dennis Scott III
High School: Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Class: 2024
Signed with: N/A
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6’9″
Weight: 220 lbs
NBA teams Dennis Scott played for: Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and the New York Knicks.
26. Father: Jamal Mashburn | Son: Jamal Mashburn Jr
Source:Photo by NELL REDMOND/AFP via Getty - Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty
Jamal Mashburn Jr
Senior at New Mexico
Position: Guard
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 195 lbs
NBA teams Jamal Mashburn played for: Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and the Charlotte Hornets.