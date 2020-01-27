CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Posted 14 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty


On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser.

Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts.

We send our condolences to all the families involved.

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Latest
Grammys 2020: Full List Of Winners
 11 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 12 hours ago
01.27.20
10 items
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Teddy Riley Produced!
 12 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 14 hours ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 17 hours ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 17 hours ago
01.27.20
16 items
RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant
 19 hours ago
01.27.20
Kobe Bryant Signs Copies Of His Book "Training Camp (The Wizenard Series #1)"
NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant And Daughter Killed In…
 20 hours ago
01.27.20
Beyonce Stuns In Sexy Red Gown At Clive…
 22 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit…
 23 hours ago
01.27.20
31 items
The Black Excellence At Roc Nation’s Grammy Brunch
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
42 items
The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj & Her Husband Reportedly…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close