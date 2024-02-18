NBA All-Star Weekend: See Who Attended The Gentleman’s Supper Club Private Event

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing, and several of the league’s sexiest players are out and about in Indianapolis. While the city is lit – and there are several places for athletes to celebrate – it seems like one place and event was a must-attend for many A-listers.
That one event is the Gentleman’s Supper Club. A secret, invite-only gathering started by All-Star trio Chris Paul, III, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade, the event is among the most anticipated of the All-Star party lineup.
The first Gentleman’s Supper Club was held in 2015 in New York City. Since then, the event has grown, moving to different cities and various discreet locations, from restaurant basements to speakeasies. With a guest list to die for, the event has attracted various partners and sponsors, such as New Era and Moet Chandon.
Amid the external NBA All-Star Weekend soirees, the event also serves as a non-traditional way for players to chill, kick back, and celebrate each other. One of the most memorable times was in 2016.
Chris, Carmelo, and Dwyane dedicated a special Gentleman’s Supper Club dinner to honor “their rival” and friend, the late Kobe Bryant, ahead of his retirement.
Vanessa Bryant, as well as other close friends of Kobe, were in attendance at the event. “This is amazing,” Bryant reportedly told the intimate crowd. “I’m not the most social person, so to get this from you guys means absolutely everything to me.”
From sports to entertainment, Black Hollywood turned out for the Gentleman’s Supper Club
Pictures from this year’s dinner show that, like others, it was one not to miss. The “who’s who” of the league was there, as well as other Black Hollywood stars looking to toast another successful basketball season.
Photographers captured Jordyn Woods and her NBA boo Karl Anthony Towns, dancing the night away, Vivica A. Fox all smiles having a good time, and Kevin Durant greeting friends.
See shots from inside the event below.
NBA All-Star Weekend: See Who Attended The Gentleman's Supper Club Private Event
1. Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul take the mic.Source:Getty
Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul take the mic during the Gentleman’s Supper Club. Both chose to wear monochromatic looks. Dwyane wore khaki, while Chris opted for black.
2. Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns get cozy on the dance floor.Source:Getty
One of our favorite Black Hollywood couples was spotted having a good time on the dance floor. Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns are cozied up in black while celebrating the night.
3. Vivica Fox rocks money green.Source:Getty
Vivica A. Fox toasts to the NBA All-Star Weekend, looking fab in green sequin. She topped off her look with a cheetah print fur coat.
4. Kevin Durant stops by in the denim trend.Source:Getty
Kevin Durant rolled through the Gentleman’s Supper Club in black denim. He was all smiles as he dapped up friends and took pics during the night.
5. Chris Paul and Jada Paul give us statement coats.Source:Getty
We love to see Black power couples slay together! Chris Paul and Jada Paul, who were college sweethearts, arrive at the Gentleman’s Supper Club looking winter chic in statement coats and fly ‘fits.
6. Druski gets the party going.Source:Getty
If there is one thing Druski knows how to do, it’s to get a party going. Here, he is pictured moving through the crowd at Gentleman’s Supper Club in an army fatigue Northface.
7. Tyrese Harliburton scores with his red varsity jacket.Source:Getty
Tyrese Haliburton brought the street-style slay to All-Star. The Indiana Pacers player pairs a red beanie with a red and white varsity jacket and jeans. The cool, casual slay is a ‘point guard vibe.’