Naomi Osaka’s Sporty Street Style Is On Our 2024 Mood Board

Pin for inspiration. Naomi Osaka’s sporty chic street style is on our mood board and should be on yours, too.

A few days ago, the tennis star took to Instagram with a carousel of pictures of her new ‘fit. Naomi’s nearly 3M fans can’t get enough of the slay. “Drip too hard, don’t stand too close ,” wrote one fan. “No one in the tour has that much of a sauce,” said another.

In the images, Naomi poses in the middle of an outside mall. She is rocking an oversized cream, red, and black Nike jersey and a tennis skirt. The bottom of the skirt is funky and flirty in an asymmetrical style. Naomi compliments her look with a black matte Louis Vuitton Pochette Métis that retails for about $2,900 and red, white, and black Nike Air Jordans.

Naomi Osaka returns to tennis after giving birth and taking a mental health break

Naomi’s standout style was captured this week in Brisbane, Australia. She is overseas competing in one of her first major tennis matches since returning to the sport after maternity leave. The 26-year-old and her boyfriend, Cordae, welcomed a baby girl in July 2023.

Naomi also made a decision to take a break from tennis in 2021 during the French Open. She told social media fans and audiences she needed time and space to cope with depression and mental health.

Naomi told CBS News she has been “super nervous,” wanting to “do the best” for her new daughter, Shai. The new co-parent also says motherhood has made her stronger.

“Off the court I’m more aware of people and I appreciate them a lot more — even my opponents and everything,” she shared with the outlet. “On the court it’s just helping me be strong and staying in the moment more.”

2024 Fashion Gallery: Naomi Osaka And Other Sports Fashionistas With 10s Across the Board

Naomi is not the only current or former athlete who is at the top for her athleticism and fashion prowess. Jade Cargill, Serena Williams, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Simone Biles are just a few others who we can’t get enough of. From showing off their natural curves to flaunting their fit bodies and flat abs, these women personify sporty chic.

As you get your wardrobe ready for the new year, grab some inspiration from some of our favorite fashion-forward athletes.

