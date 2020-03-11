Naomi Campbell’s Coronavirus Protection Look Inspires Hilarious Memes

‘s BEEN ready for the coronavirus.

Shall we not forget how the supermodel did a whole five minute YouTube video on how to sanitize your airplane flight? Ms. Campbell dug deep into her Great Big Purse Of Everything and pulled out some gloves and wipes to clean the entire section of her airplane seat. “This is what I do on every plane I get on,” she explained in the 2019 video. “I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Campbell then went on to say that she wears a mask over her mouth and noise to protect herself from germs. “No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me….I just can’t.”





Campbell seems to be on to something now that we’re in the age of the coronavirus disease 2019 (also known as COVID-19). The coronavirus — which can bring on symptoms such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath — was just declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, according to CNN. This has caused people to take various precautions to stay healthy such as constantly washing hands, staying home if sick and avoiding public settings with a lot of people.

Campbell took things to a whole new level when she posted her new coronavirus getup on social media. She was dressed in a full-on hazmat suit with gloves, goggles and a face mask with the caption, “Safety first.”

Now granted, the Center for Disease Control has suggested that people DON’T wear face masks if they’re not sick because the masks need to be saved for caregivers and the people who are sick.

However, if Naomi’s 2019 video doesn’t tell you anything, it’ll tell you that she will go to whatever lengths necessary to keep herself healthy.

Of course, her new look caused some hilarious memes that should keep you laughing to keep from crying as the coronavirus continues to develop. Check out some funny ones below.

Naomi Campbell’s Coronavirus Protection Look Inspires Hilarious Memes was originally published on globalgrind.com