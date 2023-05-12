CLEO TV’s new show line up is lit and you don’t want to miss any of it! With it’s launch in 2019 Cleo TV has added amazing television content to our Urban One Family. Derived from the name Cleopatra, one of the most powerful, trendsetting, rule-breaking, and iconic women in history, CLEO TV offers quality content that defies negative and cultural stereotypes of today’s modern women.

With shows covering cooking all over the world, life tips and home design there’s definitely a series or 2 you will enjoy! Continue reading below for a look at 10 shows you definitely want to see! Check your local listing to view what channel you can watch CLEO TV on.

Must See TV: 10 Shows To Watch On CLEO TV was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. Global Gourmet Source:CLEO TV Join Chef Essie Bartels as she takes viewers around the world for a taste of her Global Gourmet! Watch Wednesdays 9:30pm/8:30c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/global-gourmet/

2. Boss Girl Guide Source:CLEO TV You may have seen these powerhouses behind the screen, but what does a day in their life look like? Find out by watching the all-new CLEO Chronicles Wednesday at 10P/9C only on CLEO TV. See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/bossgirlsguide/

3. Culture Kitchen Source:CLEO TV If you’re looking for delicious and authentic recipes with​ lots of flavor, look no further. Head into the kitchen with​ D.C. native and proud Afro-Latina Bren Herrera. Watch Wednesdays 9pm/8c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/culture-kitchen/

4. Living By Design Source:CLEO TV Brother and sister duo Jake and Jazz Smollett team up to transform the living, work, and play spaces of millennial families in CLEO TV’s new lifestyle series LIVING BY DESIGN WITH JAKE AND JAZZ. They know how to hold it down in fashion, food and design! In this series, Jake and Jazz create simple solutions to everyday design dilemmas for aspiring millennial families. Whether it’s a new mom redecorating a nursery on a tight budget, a fierce young woman who’s landed her dream job and now has to spruce up her home office or a young couple moving into their first home, LIVING BY DESIGN will help transition their houses into homes. Watch Wednesday 9pm/8c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/living-by-design/

5. New Soul Kitchen Source:CLEO TV On this hot new cooking series, Culinary Master Jernard Wells shows his viewers how to prepare some of his favorite dishes inspired by meals that he makes at home for family and friends. Jernard puts his twist on all of our Southern favorites, and you can feel the love in each dish he creates! New Soul Kitchen never disappoints and the food is always next level delicious! Watch Wednesdays 9:30pm/8:30c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/new-soul-kitchen/

6. Life Therapy Source:CLEO TV AJ Johnson encourages her clients to live their best lives by examining the hard truths that have kept them stuck in unhealthy situations. Watch Wednesday 10pm/9c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/life-therapy-with-aj-johnson/

7. Tough Love ATL Source:CLEO TV Five graduates join a fellowship in ATL with hopes of breaking into the music industry, only to be used as pawns in a plan to pay back a million dollar loan. This, along with toxic relationships and a horrific accident causes a whirlwind of drama. Watch Thursday at 9:30pm/8:30c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/tough-love-atl/

8. Just Eats with Chef JJ Source:other Chef JJ, one of the culinary world’s most sought after stars, invites you into his kitchen to experience his delicious delights with celebrity friends and influencers. Watch Wednesday at 9pm/8c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/just-eats-with-chef-jj/

9. DECOR REMIXED Source:CLEO TV Dominique Calhoun delivers high-end design for clients on a budget in Decor Remixed! Watch Wednesdays 9/8c See More Here: mycleo.tv/show/decor-remixed/