Ms. Tanqueray Lead The Way For These Strippers Turned Stars

America loves strippers so it’s no surprise that today’s stars are coming from strobe lights to the limelight, and reinventing the ‘American Dream.’ Women like Blac Chyna have embraced their exotic dancing past and reinvented her career as public figures at the same time. Whether you like it or not, having stripper on your resume is not only the new normal but your meal ticket to making big in Hollywood.
Even more seasoned women feel more comfortable these days coming out to speak about their days as an exoctic dancer. Like Ms. Tanqueray from Humans Of New York. She took the Internet by storm this week with her wild stories of stripping in the 70s.
“My stripper name was Tanqueray. Back in the seventies I was the only black girl making white girl money. I danced in so many mob clubs that I learned Italian. Black girls weren’t even allowed in some of these places. Nothing but guidos with their pinky rings and the one long fingernail they used for cocaine. I even did a full twenty minutes in the place they filmed Saturday Night Fever. But I made my real money on the road. Three grand on some trips. Every time Fort Dix had their pay day, they’d bring me in as a feature and call me ‘Ms. Black Universe’ or some shit like that. I had this magic trick where I’d put baby bottle tops on my nipples and squirt real milk, then I’d pull a cherry out of my G-string and feed it to the guy in the front row. But I never used dildos on stage or any shit like that. Never fucked the booking agents. Never fucked the clients. In fact, one night after a show, I caught another dancer sneaking off to the Tate Hotel with our biggest tipper. Not allowed. So the next night we put a little itching powder in her G-string. Boy did she put on a show that night. Didn’t see her again until ‘The Longest Yard’ with Burt Reynolds. So I guess she finally fucked the right one.”
In today’s society, showing off your ass-ets could get you from dancing for rappers at Magic City, to attending parties with the likes of Beyonce. Check out our gallery of stars who went from ass-y to classy.
1. Eve
The pitbull in a skirt was an exotic dancer before getting signed to Ruff Ryders.
2. Cardi B
Bardi went from pole to Vogue in a short matter of years.
3. Azelia Banks
The singer told the Daily Beast: ““I worked at this little strip club and it was a low point, but I wanted some fast money,” she told the outlet. “I was such a chicken in the strip club. It was not my thing at all. I was there for just two weekends, and then I quit because ‘212’ blew up.”
4. Blac Chyna
Before she was Tyga and Rob Kardashian’s baby momma, Chyna was the leading lady in Miami strip clubs.
5. NeNe Leakes
Before becoming an Atlanta housewife, Nene was an Atlanta stripper.
6. Channing Tatum
Magic Mike was the semibio about Tatum’s life as a Chippendales dancer.
7. Amber Rose
The mom of two was a stripper before she ROSE to fame.
8. Kendra Wilkinson
Before being one of Hugh Hefners bunnies, Kendra was an exotic dancer.
9. Trina
Before being the baddest chick, Trina took her talents down to south beach.
10. Joseline Hernandez
Joseline is not afraid to let the world know that Stevie J saved her from a life of stripping.
11. Kash Doll
Before she was showing us all how to get iced out, she was making bank at the strip club.