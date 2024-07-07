It’s officially our favorite time of the year! The 2024 Essence Festival is well underway and has all of our favorite stylists, celebs, musicians, actors, and influencers all in one place to celebrate Black culture, or as Essence states, “commemorate Black joy, vibrant music, and sharing in the rich culture of New Orleans”– and we’re here for it! From the panels to the concerts to the fashions and everything in between, New Orleans was on fire this weekend with the best of the best in the business.
With so much happening in one single weekend, it’s hard to pinpoint just one of our favorite moments from the annual festival. But there are definitely a few standout moments that we just can’t stop talking about! Here is our list of top moments from this year’s festival that were trending.
Moments From The 2024 Essence Festival That Everyone Is Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Usher Performs
Usher took to the stage during Day 2 of the annual music fest and of course, killed it! The superstar R&B crooner performed an array of his hits while keeping the crowd on their feet all night long. Wherever there’s an Usher performance, count us in!
2. Vice President Kamala Harris Speaks
Vice President Kamala Harris took to the stage in an empowering powder blue suit to give an empowering speech during the annual festival and we can’t stop talking about it! During her speech, the V.P. talked to festival goers about the importance of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election and encouraged everyone to exercise their right to vote this November.
3. Celebrity Fashion
The celebrity fashion was on point this weekend with all of our faves serving major looks and style. Here’s Serena Williams attending the annual festival in a curve hugging black dress that showed off her toned body.
4. Method Man
Let’s face it: the ladies love Method Man, and he knows it! The rapper turned actor was the talk of the Internet when this video of the star showing off his washboard abs went viral. Method Man couldn’t help but to make the ladies swoon while walking to a panel during the annual festival.