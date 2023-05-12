MILF Manual: Beyoncé Is a Mom I Love

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

When Beyoncé said she was “strong enough to bear the children and get back to business,” she wasn’t lying! Even with a whole teenager, Blue Ivy, and a set of twins, Sir and Rumi, Mrs. Carter never misses. in fact, she’s only elevated her craft and shown the world what modern motherhood and balance look like. As a comedian, actress, and host raising a stylish and opinionated teen, I can relate.

Beyoncé recently embarked on her highly anticipated ‘Renaissance World Tour’ proving yet again, she is a powerhouse performer (in case there were any doubts). With multiple Grammy awards, countless hit songs, and iconic performances under her belt, Beyoncé has established herself as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. However, her incredible achievements go far beyond her music. In her personal life, Beyoncé has also taken on the role of wife and mother to three beautiful children – Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Motherhood is a challenging and rewarding experience for any woman, but it can be especially difficult for someone like Beyoncé who is also managing a demanding career. Even though she’s a global superstar, Beyoncé has never shied away from sharing her love for her family and the joy that motherhood brings her. In fact, she’s even integrated her children into her work, giving fans a glimpse into her life as both a mom and a musician.

When it comes to balancing motherhood and her career, Beyoncé has said in the past that she often feels guilty for being away from her children. However, she also credits her family for inspiring her work and keeping her grounded, saying that her children bring her balance and perspective.

In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Beyoncé opened up about how becoming a mother changed her outlook on life, saying “having children has brought out the empathy in me, and I now see the world very differently. I think it’s also made me more ambitious because having children gave me a reason to fight for something that is important.”

Beyoncé has also shown us that there is no one “right” way to parent. In her documentary Homecoming, she shares how difficult it was to balance rehearsals and preparing for Coachella with being a present mother to her children. But, she also prioritized her children by building a playroom backstage so they could be with her while she worked. This shows that you can still be a great mom even if you’re busy with work.

Overall, Beyoncé inspires me and other women who are trying to balance their personal and professional lives. As a mother of three, she has shown us that having it all is possible. By prioritizing her family and finding ways to integrate them into her work, Beyoncé has created a balance that works for her. She’s a reminder that motherhood doesn’t have to slow you down, and that you can still be an amazing parent while pursuing your passions.

