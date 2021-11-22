HomeNews

Michael K. Williams Would Have Been 55 Today, Take A Look Back At His Greatest Onscreen Moments

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

 

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

2021 was a year of loss.

As the world regrettably said goodbye to talents like DMX, Biz Markie, Anthony Johnson and others, the black community has been forced to take a hard look at personal struggles that many of our favorite entertainers face when the camera goes off.

|| RELATED: Michael K Williams: The True Story Behind His Scar ||

|| RELATED: Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed ||

Sadly, Michael K. Williams was added to that list, when, on September 6, he was found dead in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment. His passing not only highlighted the seriousness of addiction, but the fact the we had yet again lost an amazing talent far too soon.

Whether you discovered him as the urban Robin Hood on “The Wire,” or became mesmerized by his portrayal of Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire,” there’s no denying talent. Today, on what would have been his 55th birthday, we invite you to look back at the onscreen moments that made Michael K. Williams unforgettable.

Michael K. Williams Would Have Been 55 Today, Take A Look Back At His Greatest Onscreen Moments  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Let Me Tell You A Story

2. Just A Friend

3. A Man Must Have A Code

4. Michael K. Williams Dancing

5. VICE Meets Michael K. Williams

6. Welcome To The Hood

7. I Want To Live

8. Tic Learns The Truth

9. The Split

10. Omar Comin’

Latest

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!?…

 3 hours ago
07.14.88

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At…

 4 hours ago
07.15.88

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!

 4 days ago
05.13.86
Travis Scott Performs in Chicago on the Astroworld Tour

$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake,…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: DaBaby Calls Police On DaniLeigh, Couple…

 1 week ago
06.24.84

Entertainment Lawyer Breaks Down Who Will Be Liable…

 1 week ago
06.25.84

Chico Bean Shares His Journey As A Comedian…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close