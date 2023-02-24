Michael B. Jordan’s Last 7 Appearances Prove That He’s A Style King

It has been hard to ignore how debonair Michael B. Jordan has looked lately. The actor teamed up with celebrity fashion stylist Jason Bolden, and the two have been crushing the game. From tailored Ralph Lauren suits to Chanel tweed coats, Jordan has been impeccably attired at all his shindigs. And we are swooning.
Michael B. Jordan’s latest movie, Creed III, is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023. The heartthrob not only acts in the film but he also aids in producing and directing it as well. He’s been making press tour rounds to promote this film, and we couldn’t help but notice how fly his wardrobe has been.
We admire that Jordan isn’t afraid to take risks in his ensembles. Lately, he’s channeled different style eras, and each garb has brought a new level of hotness. According to the artist, he loves to go against the grain regarding his craft. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan discussed that he and Jason Bolden work so well together because they both like to think outside the box. “Jason’s ability to tell stories through clothing is crazy, and I saw what a disrupter he was in the fashion space. Being a fellow disrupter, I realized we were both interested in pushing boundaries within our respective industries,” stated Jordan.
Pushing boundaries and looking suave simultaneously is exactly what Jordan has been doing, and his last seven appearances prove that he is one of the most stylish male actors of this era. Check out his fresh garbs below.
1. Louis Vuitton
Michael B. Jordan looked delicious in this Louis Vuitton outfit. The knee-length black blazer draped over a white t-shirt, and leather pants gave this look a chic yet casual vibe. And let’s not forget the retro Jordan sneaker. They set the entire ‘fit off!
2. Ralph Lauren
We love a man who takes risks and steps outside the black suit box. Jordan made this brown, patterned Ralph Lauren suit work. He kept his accessories simple with sparkling Tiffany diamonds and brown dress shoes. He let the suit do the talking, and it definitely had a lot to say.
3. Chanel
Men can wear Chanel too! Jordan shut the fashion game down in this tweed Chanel jacket. He paired the piece with black tuxedo pants, black dress shoes, and a black mock turtleneck. He even rocked a Chanel broach for extra pizazz. Love it!
4. Custom Prada
If you’re going to wear a black suit, make it custom Prada like Jordan did. This suit fits Jordan’s toned body to a tee. We loved that he kept this look simple but complemented it with embellished jewels.
5. Chanel
Michael B. Jordan and Chanel just work. This textured purple sweater is a hit on the actor. He paired the luxury sweater with jeans and lavish jewelry.
6. Gucci
We are in love with this red, Gucci, double-breasted suit on Jordan. Sometimes vibrantly-colored suits can come off flashy, but this one is far from it. Pairing this look with a white undershirt and black dress shoes gave it a sleek, couture look.
7. Versace
While most men are sticking to the slim look, Jordan is taking the loose-fitting route and working it. This salmon-colored sweater mixed with black is popping. Men can wear more than just jeans and suits, and Jordan effortlessly proves this to be true.