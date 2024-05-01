The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman. Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.
Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.
1. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman take pictures with fans on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
The crowd at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Redman at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
ToMethod Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman pose with the crowd at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage