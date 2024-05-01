Listen Live
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 1, 2024

Stone Soul 2024
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man

Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media


The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.  Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

