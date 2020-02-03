CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Posted February 3, 2020

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty


Congratulations are in order for the Samuels, Erica Mena and Safaree as the couple welcomed their baby girl over the weekend. Safaree was quick to share the good news with the world, officially welcoming himself to the #GirlDad club.

While we don’t have a baby name quite yet, it’s another chapter in the whirlwind romance for the couple who began dating shortly after appearing on Love & Hip Hop. Safaree was quick to drop down on one knee and propose to the model and late last year, the two were wed in a lavish ceremony.

See fan reactions to Safaree & Erica’s bundle of joy below.

RELATED: Happily Ever After: Safaree &amp; Erica Mena Tie The Knot In A Wedding Ceremony Fit For Royalty

RELATED: Safaree &amp; Erica Mena Had A Met Gala Inspired Baby Shower

RELATED: Love &amp; Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With Safaree’s Growing Child [PHOTOS]

Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Latest
Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Kevin Hart In The Midst Of “A Resurrection”
 2 hours ago
02.05.20
Chiraq movie
Chris Rock And Samuel L. Jackson “Saw” Reboot…
 3 hours ago
02.05.20
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
MODEL MONDAY: Niara Johnson Says Her Curved Spine…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
#WORLDCANCERDAY: How The Fear Of Dying From Blood…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Gary’s Tea: Meagan Opens Up About How God…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
16 items
Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close