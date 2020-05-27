Meet The Cutest & Most Stylish Melanated Family On The ‘Gram!

And that joy keeps coming: meet Knixia and Knaomi Smith.

It as a video the duo singing Ari Lennox’s “Brown Sugar Baby” that caught my eye. In it, these perfectly melanated sisters with their adorable Bantu knots, matching nude-colored sweatsuits and Yeezy slides were giving me life.

They are the cutest!

Now, be clear: the entire family is the best thing ever! Kee’Undra and Nick Smith, along with their 1-year-old son is always joining in the coordinating fun. Here’s the whole family rocking their neutral sweatshirts, cocoa butter faces and big smiles.

In addition to being a fashion queen, Kee’Undra is the CEO and founder of Knourish, a company that focuses on hair products and accessories, like these:

#BlackGirlMagic barrettes

Mini Crowns

Hair Growth Oil

Love it! We stan a queen with a dream and a mission.

Take a look below at more pictures of the Smiths slaying…and don’t forget to follow the girls on IG at @knixandkna.

