Meet the Author: Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’ Adapted From Black Author Robinne Lee’s Hit Novel

With the much-anticipated film adaptation of The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine on the horizon, it brought a spotlight on author , actress and producer Robinne Lee. Meet the talented woman behind the novel hailed by Vogue as “the sleeper hit of the pandemic ” inside.

Robinne Lee’s debut novel of the same name rapidly gained a global audience when it debuted on the market in 2017. As she gears up to release her next novel, the adaptation of her first is released today on Prime video.

The film is based upon the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name. The Idea of You centers on Solène (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

Alongside the debut of The Idea of You, a new print edition of the novel has been released with a movie tie in cover.

The film is directed by Michael Showalter and written by Showalter, Jennifer Westfeldt, with inspiration from Robinne’s book. The film stars Hathaway, Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan. It’s produced by Cathy Schulman p.g.a., Gabrielle Union p.g.a., Hathaway p.g.a., Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick. Douglas S. Jones, Jason Babiszewski, Jennifer Westfeldt, and Kian Gass serve as executive producers.

This is a full circle moment for Lee and Union as it’s the first time since “Being Mary Jane” and Deliver Us From Eva, where they starred alongside one another as sisters. Now, the two serve as co-producers on her adapted film.

One TikTok user shared more on their full circle moment:

Meet Robinne Lee Below:

