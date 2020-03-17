CLOSE
Meek Mill’s Lover Friend Milano Showing Off Her Baby Bump [Photos]

Posted 23 hours ago

It’s no secret that Milano Di Rouge & Meek Mill are a thing. Now, what do we call this “thing” we are not sure since they have not came out and it made it official.

They have traded off many IG post and deletes of each other boo’d up including one of Milano laid up on Meek quoting Lil Baby’s song “Close Friends”. If you ever heard the song you would know this is enough indication that they are in fact SOMETHING! Not only are they something they have a baby on the way together!

Di Rouge was spotted on the beach showing off her baby bump.

 

 

 

