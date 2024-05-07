Listen Live
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

*Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape, pedophilia and drugging*

An old school proverb once said “He who digs a hole for someone will fall in it himself.” Well, it looks like Metro Boomin may be learning that the hard way.

As you know, the super-producer has been one of the major players in the whole Drake/Kendrick Lamar rap beef, with Metro co-signing a lot of Kendrick’s accusations, including the ones accusing Drake of being a sex offender and an overall weirdo.

However, the internet sleuths on X (formerly Twitter) would soon find out that Metro may not have room to talk, as past tweets came to the light on Tuesday (May 7). As HotNewHipHop reports, Metro posted the tweets between 2009 and 2014, and a lot of them referenced, among other things, engaging with underaged girls… the EXACT same thing that Drake is accused of.

While Metro has since taken the offending tweets down… screenshots are forever. Not surprisingly, the hashtag #MetroGroomin has been trending all morning… and the following tweets show exactly why.

Check out the (erased) tweets + reactions below!

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

Trending
Lifestyle

Here’s Your Lineup for Stone Soul 2024: Tickets On Sale Now

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

5 items
News

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Friendli-er Skies, and Memoir of Former Miss USA Released

Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Anti-Racism Colonel Whose Promotion Is Being Stalled By Anti-DEI GOP Senator Has Nomination Extended

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

7 items
Entertainment

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast: Men of Color Summit [PHOTOS]

Sports

Tyrese Maxey Wins 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close