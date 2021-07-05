HomeCelebrity News

Ben Simmons Caught Tongue Kissing TV Personality, Maya Jama [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Ben Simmons & TV Personality Maya Jama

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Ben Simmons might miss at the free-throw line, but he is undefeated with pulling a fine young woman. UK Radio & TV Personality Maya Jama was caught in 4k boo lovin’ with the Sixers All-Star at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship. Photos have surfaced of the two sharing a kiss and cuddled up. Now the question we are asking ourselves (drum roll) are they dating?

Neither celebrity has confirmed whether this is a relationship or just a friendly kiss.

Who Is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is the co-host of BBC One’s Peter Crouch. Not only does Ms.Jama have a background in TV & Radio she also is the founder of the beauty brand Mijmasks. The 26-year old entrepreneur was born in Bristol, England. Maya is of Solamian descent from her mother’s side and Swedish descent from her father’s side. The TV personality was named “Maya” after the poet Maya Angelou. Prior to her current fling with Philadelphia 76er, Ben Simmons, Maya dated famous UK artist Stormzy. The relationship ended after cheating rumors, which Stormzy has denied.

In the meantime check out some photos of Ben Simmons (possible) new boo, Maya Jama!

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]

RELATED: Philly Twitter Starts Biddin’ on the Sixers, Burning Ben Simmons Jerseys

HOMEPAGE

Ben Simmons Caught Tongue Kissing TV Personality, Maya Jama [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th…
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Don Cheadle Reveals He Secretly Married His Partner…
 5 days ago
07.02.21
Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision…
 5 days ago
07.02.21
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Begins Filming, Kevin Feige…
 5 days ago
07.02.21
The Cosby Show
Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Conviction Being Overturned
 5 days ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child…
 6 days ago
07.01.21
Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women…
 6 days ago
07.01.21
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is…
 6 days ago
07.01.21
Wimbledon Under Fire After Serena Williams Injury Forces…
 6 days ago
07.01.21
New Summer Walker? The Songstress Was Captured In…
 7 days ago
06.30.21
Photos
Close