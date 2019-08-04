CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Posted 24 hours ago

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OHIO

Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty

Dayton police report that 9 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a mass shooting in the Oregon District at 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the suspected shooter is also deceased after officers “put an end to it quickly.”

The mass shooting took place within 60 seconds.

Police confirm they know who the shooter is but are not releasing information at this time.

This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

1.

Posted by Dayton, Ohio - City Government on Sunday, August 4, 2019

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Latest
7 items
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least…
 24 hours ago
08.05.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El…
 2 days ago
08.04.19
26 itemsPrep For Success Back To School Drive
See Pictures From The Prep For Success Back…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Run That Back With Aladdin Da Prince &…
 2 days ago
08.05.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
A$AP Rocky Has Been Released From Prison
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Congrats Mama! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
12 items
Y’alls Triffling President Made Fun Of Rep. Cummings’…
 3 days ago
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close