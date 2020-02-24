CLOSE
#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

Posted 5 hours ago

Beyonce Kobe Bryant Tribute

Source: LA Lakers / Via youtube.com / LA Lakers / Via youtube.com


Today (Feb. 24), hasn’t been an easy day for many us. For many us, there has been too much death in the past month. This morning, we lost Hidden Figures hero Katherine Johnson, over the weekend iconic chef and former model B. Smith and last week Good Times star Ja’net Dubois.

That, and lost month Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash that killed nine. Today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, there was a special ceremony celebrated their lives.

While many friends, colleagues and wife and mother Vanessa Bryant took to the stage to honor these precious lives taken from us too soon, folks such as Beyoncé, Ciara and J-Lo made a quiet statement as well–with their nail art.

Queen Bey, dressed in the Lakers colors, opened the tribute singing “Halo,” from her 2008 album I Am… Sasha Fierce. 

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said,

Just beautiful!

If you zoom in you can see that her purple nails had Kobe and Gianna spelled out in gold:

Bey wasn’t alone, Ciara also showed her support.

“Rest In Paradise Angels #KobeGiGi,” the expectant mother wrote on Twitter on Monday, donning a beautiful set of nails with their names painted in gold glitter on the inside of her nails.

Jennifer Lopez, who is also friends with Vanessa, joined in to honor the duo as well. According to Hola, “the Puerto Rican star crafted a nude polish with sparkles with numbers ‘2’ for Gianna and ‘24’ for Kobe.”

Celebs are not the only ones who are showing their love with something as simple as nail art. Take a look at some our favorite #MambaForever designs:

