Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances

Posted January 26, 2021

Today makes one year of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death.  The NBA legend tragically passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna that left millions heartbroken.

Though Kobe’s fans came through being a loyal Laker player, his charisma won the hearts of people beyond basketball. Throughout his career, Kobe made plenty of appearances in music videos, cartoons, and TV shows.

To celebrate the legacy of the NBA star, here are his most memorable moments from the TV screen to music videos.

1. Moesha

2. The Proud Family

3. Sister, Sister

4. All That

5. The Bette Midler Show

6. Modern Family

7. Destiny’s Child – Bug-A-Boo

8. Master P – B Ball

9. Brian McKnight – Hold Me

