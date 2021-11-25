99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Can’t you just smell thebaking in the oven?is upon us, and you know what that means — it’s time to celebrate the three F’s – Food, Family, and Fashion, of course! When Black families come together to celebrate, you can always expect potato salad, unwanted questions from auntie and some. Thanksgiving is an at-home holiday that doesn’t require us to venture far from the kitchen, dining room or living room. Whether it be with food or fashion, it’s in our nature to put a little extra spice in the mix and that’s just what holiday celebrations allow us to do.

While last Thanksgiving was a little different due to COVID, this year we are able to go back to our traditional way of celebrating the popular holiday. And just in case you’re fresh out of Thanksgiving living room outfit ideas because you got used to wearing pajamas daily due to quarantine, we’ve got you covered.

Below are 5 living room outfit ideas that will have you sitting pretty (literally) on Thanksgiving Day.

Living Room Flexing: 5 Outfit Ideas For Thanksgiving Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com