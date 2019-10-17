Live, Work, Pose! 20 Times Indya Moore Gave Us Life With Their Red Carpet Lewks!

Whether it’s playing Angel on Pose or modeling for Louis Vuitton, Indya Moore is a force to be reckoned with.

Most importantly, they never lived their life with the mantra of “shut up and act” or “shut up and pose.” As an actress, model and trans person, they have always used their platform to raise awareness around the issues and violence Black trans women face and to check folks transphobia on Twitter.

(Remember when she wore those keepsake earrings remembering the murdered Black trans women this year?)

lndya is such a light and can literally shut down any red carpet their grace. So to celebrate that innate sense of style, spunk, and tenaciousness, here are 20 times they gave us our entire life with their lewks!

