List Of Philadelphia Schools Closings Due To Coronavirus

Posted March 12, 2020

Philadelphia is taking the case of Coronavirus very serious. Majority of school/university’s have closed down indefinitely due to the seriousness of this virus. Students from West Chester University were sent home very early in the hype behind the virus. Allentown School District has been officially closed today when they have found a staff member found tested positive of the virus. Philadelphia Elementarys have also been taking safety precautions and closed schools down today or did an early dismissal. The full list of school closings are below.

 

 

1. Lower Merion Highschool

2. West Chester University

3. Methacton School District

4. William Penn Charter School

5. Allentown School District

6. Montgomery County Schools

7. Villanova University

8. Cabrini University

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on

