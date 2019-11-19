CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

LHHHS6: Zellswag’s Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results

Posted November 19, 2019

Concreet Official Launch And Mixer

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty


Zellswag spends most of his time on Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood being a messy bish. However, on tonight’s episode, he actually showed some fruit of the labor he’s always talking about. In case you’re wondering what he does, he is allegedly a stylist and creative director. I say “allegedly,” not to be shady, but because there are a lot of people on this show that pop up with a self-labeled claim to fame.

Anyway, Zellswag debuted a new song and his clothing line—the clothing line he has been talking about all season amid the messy antics.

As you can see, it wasn’t remarkable stuff, but also not the worst, and the internet obviously took notice. Some reactions were shady while others were positive. Keep reading for what the tweets are saying.

LHHHS6: Zellswag’s Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Latest
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 6 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants To Know In What Dimension…
 14 hours ago
11.20.19
Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play…
 14 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
Orange Is The New Black Star Danielle Brooks…
 18 hours ago
11.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Idris Elba Joins Upcoming Revenge…
 19 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Harpers Bazaar celebrates its 150th anniversary with a light show of archival images projected on the Empire State Building
‘Baby This Is Real Fish’: This Humans Of…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
The Queen & Slim Cast On People Being…
 23 hours ago
11.20.19
5 items
Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut…
 23 hours ago
11.20.19
Beauty Mogul Courtney Adeleye Contributes 30 Million To…
 23 hours ago
11.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close