Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Stunted Through Milan Fashion Week

Posted September 25, 2019

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


We all know that Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir are an incredible couple, just oozing with Black love. But did you know that that together they are one of the most fashionable hip-hop duos in the game?

Case in point: The Wopsters basically shut down Milan Fashion Week giving us some serious casual but chic street style to hands down utter glamour. And at the actual Gucci fashion show, the couple stood out among the likes of Iggy Pop, ASAP Rocky, Sienna Miller, Jared Leto, and Jeremy O. Harris.

Babyeeeee!

 

And this is why they won this week’s Lewk of The Week, living their best life in Italy. Take a look at more pics of the couple stuntin’ in Europe below:

Glad to see my bro @asaprocky Today 🙏🏿

Perfect C cups !! #MilanFashionWeek🇮🇹

