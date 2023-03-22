Law Roach, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara And More Celebs Stunned At The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Fresh off awards season, some of our favorite celebrities gathered once again to honor the future of fashion and to show off their spiffy threads at the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. Law Roach, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara, and more notable stars stylishly came together to celebrate new fashion designers, and they were serving!

The Fashion Trust U.S., established in 2018 by Tania Fares, is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting and introducing emerging designers who are making a stylish impact on the fashion industry. Last night, the organization held its first awards ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring designers in different categories, including Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Inclusivity, Sustainability, the Graduate Award, and the Google Creativity Award.

Law Roach, an active Fashion Trust U.S. board member, attended the award ceremony looking like a stylish deity. Fresh off his retirement announcement, he presented an award at the ceremony while gloriously draped in Andre Leon Talley’s Gucci coat. Scroll down to get a full view of his lavish tunic and look at some more celeb’s fabulous ensembles!

