CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black Hollywood Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards

Posted September 16, 2019

The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, California and brought out some of the best in Black Hollywood. The Creative Emmy Awards are a class of Emmy Awards created to recognize the technical achievements in TV. Everyone from Cicely Tyson to Laverne Cox to Phylicia Rashad walked the red carpet. Check out our favorite fashion and beauty moments from your favorite Black stars!

Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black Hollywood Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. CICELY TYSON

CICELY TYSON Source:Getty

Cicely Tyson dons a pretty pink lip on the red carpet.

2. CICELY TYSON

CICELY TYSON Source:Getty

Cicely Tyson strieks a pose in a brocade trumpet sleeve jacket and fishtail skirt.

3. LAVERNE COX

LAVERNE COX Source:Getty

Laverne Cox goes for a smokey eye.

4. LAVERNE COX

LAVERNE COX Source:Getty

In Zac Posen.

5. LAVERNE COX

LAVERNE COX Source:Getty

I love the tiered ruching of this dress.

6. DEJA SMITH

DEJA SMITH Source:Getty

Deja Smith gives us a colorful, bold eye.

7. DEJA SMITH

DEJA SMITH Source:Getty

Deja Smith wears a colorful sequin gown.

8. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE

RYAN MICHELLE BATHE Source:Getty

Ryan Michelle Bathe goes for a natural lip on the red carpet.

9. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE

RYAN MICHELLE BATHE Source:Getty

Golden girl!

10. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE AND STERLING K. BROWN

RYAN MICHELLE BATHE AND STERLING K. BROWN Source:Getty

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown look so cute on the carpet together.

11. PHYLICIA RASHAD

PHYLICIA RASHAD Source:Getty

Actress Phylicia Rashad serves a shimmery eye on the red carpet.

12. PHYLICIA RASHAD

PHYLICIA RASHAD Source:Getty

The actress wears a maroon cape gown with golden embellishments on the shoulders.

13. MAYA RUDOLPH

MAYA RUDOLPH Source:Getty

Actress Maya Rudolph dons flushed cheeks and a fiery orange red lip.

14. MAYA RUDOLPH

MAYA RUDOLPH Source:Getty

Maya Rudolph looks magical in metallics.

15. TANISHA LAVERNE GRANT

TANISHA LAVERNE GRANT Source:Getty

Actress Tanisha Grant serves a silver smokey eye and raisin lip.

16. TANISHA LAVERNE GRANT

TANISHA LAVERNE GRANT Source:Getty

Actress Tanisha Grant’s fashion is taking flight in this butterfly gown.

Latest
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201
Issa Rae Set To Produce And Possibly Star…
 10 hours ago
09.17.19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2011 - Show
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 14 hours ago
09.17.19
Photo of Whitney HOUSTON
Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Takes Shape
 16 hours ago
09.17.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 18 hours ago
09.17.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
16 items
Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Tamika Mallory Cuts Ties With Women’s March Amidst…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
8 items
Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Naomi Campbell Served Up 1950’s Supermodel Style For…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Michael Jackson In 'Bad'
Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Says Child Claims Caused Death
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close