Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black Hollywood Shine On The Red Carpet At The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards

The 2019 Creative Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles, California and brought out some of the best in Black Hollywood. The Creative Emmy Awards are a class of Emmy Awards created to recognize the technical achievements in TV. Everyone from Cicely Tyson to Laverne Cox to Phylicia Rashad walked the red carpet. Check out our favorite fashion and beauty moments from your favorite Black stars!
1. CICELY TYSONSource:Getty
Cicely Tyson dons a pretty pink lip on the red carpet.
2. CICELY TYSONSource:Getty
Cicely Tyson strieks a pose in a brocade trumpet sleeve jacket and fishtail skirt.
3. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty
Laverne Cox goes for a smokey eye.
4. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty
In Zac Posen.
5. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty
I love the tiered ruching of this dress.
6. DEJA SMITHSource:Getty
Deja Smith gives us a colorful, bold eye.
7. DEJA SMITHSource:Getty
Deja Smith wears a colorful sequin gown.
8. RYAN MICHELLE BATHESource:Getty
Ryan Michelle Bathe goes for a natural lip on the red carpet.
9. RYAN MICHELLE BATHESource:Getty
Golden girl!
10. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE AND STERLING K. BROWNSource:Getty
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown look so cute on the carpet together.
11. PHYLICIA RASHADSource:Getty
Actress Phylicia Rashad serves a shimmery eye on the red carpet.
12. PHYLICIA RASHADSource:Getty
The actress wears a maroon cape gown with golden embellishments on the shoulders.
13. MAYA RUDOLPHSource:Getty
Actress Maya Rudolph dons flushed cheeks and a fiery orange red lip.
14. MAYA RUDOLPHSource:Getty
Maya Rudolph looks magical in metallics.
15. TANISHA LAVERNE GRANTSource:Getty
Actress Tanisha Grant serves a silver smokey eye and raisin lip.
16. TANISHA LAVERNE GRANTSource:Getty
Actress Tanisha Grant’s fashion is taking flight in this butterfly gown.