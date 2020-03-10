CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Lala Anthony Punta Cana Vacation Photos

Posted March 10, 2020

Lala anthony

Source: Getty / Getty

Lala Anthony has ben serving looks for quite some time. Ms. Anthony took a  vacation to Punta Cana and brought some photos to our IG newsfeed that are worthy of a second look! While the father of her child Carmelo Anthony has been making a tremendous comeback in the NBA joining the scorching hot Portland Trailblazers. Lala was posted up on the beach living her best life! She also brought her son for some Kiyan out to Punta Cana for the fun. Check all the photos from the Anthony’s vacation below!

 

Related: Gary’s Tea: Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Depart From Royal Duties, Lala Anthony May Be Dating Again

Lala Anthony Punta Cana Vacation Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

A vibe ☀️🇩🇴☀️

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

All weekend long 🇩🇴🇩🇴

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

3.

4.

5.

Latest
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
First Case Of The Coronavirus Reported In Central…
 16 hours ago
03.11.20
Meghan O
Woman Steals Car. Tells Police She Is Beyoncé
 17 hours ago
03.11.20
11 Podcasts By Black Women To Support
 18 hours ago
03.11.20
Bundles Bind: Is Coronavirus Causing A Weave Import…
 18 hours ago
03.11.20
35 itemsRadio One Richmond Career Fair 2020
The Radio One Career Fair 2020 Brings Employers…
 19 hours ago
03.11.20
Woman’s Post Goes Viral After Hilariously Calling Honey…
 22 hours ago
03.11.20
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 1 day ago
03.11.20
John Boyega’s Netflix Deal Is Latest Win For…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Mixed race sisters drinking healthy juice
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Black Tony Is Resigning… For What Job? [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Tierra Whack SLAYED The Cover Of Teen Vogue:…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Gary’s Tea: Should You Give Back Your Wedding…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Best Friends Of 17 Years Learn They’re Actually…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Meghan O
Five Teens In Custody After Teens Brutally Jump…
 2 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close