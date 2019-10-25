KYSFest19: Young M.A. Gives The Details Of Her Debut Album “HerStory In The Making” [Exclusive Interview + Photos]





Young M.A. was one of our surprise guests at KYS Fest 19 and came through with a memorable performance full of raps and twerking from the DMV’s finest. Some of which you can see below.

Before the Brooklyn rapper hit the stage, she sat down with Chey Paker to give the details on her official debut album “HerStory In The Making” including some of her favorites from the album and more.

