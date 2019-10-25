KYSFest19: YFN Lucci Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

It was the biggest event of the year! KYS Fest 2019 was a huge success. With amazing performances by Jeezy, Afro B, Moneybagg Yo, Arin Ray, YFN Lucci and more!

YFN Lucci caught up with fans backstage at the KYS Fest Meet and Greet.

See the fun below:

