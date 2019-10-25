CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

#KYSFest19: YFN Lucci Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Posted October 24, 2019

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital


It was the biggest event of the year! KYS Fest 2019 was a huge success. With amazing performances by Jeezy, Afro B, Moneybagg Yo, Arin Ray, YFN Lucci and more!

YFN Lucci caught up with fans backstage at the KYS Fest Meet and Greet.

See the fun below:

#KYSFest19: YFN Lucci Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

2. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

3. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

4. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

5. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

6. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

7. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

8. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

9. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

10. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

11. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

12. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

13. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and Greet

KYS Fest -- YFN Lucci Meet and Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 8 hours ago
10.27.19
34 items
#KYSFest19: Inside The Hennessy Room At The 2nd…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Q Da Fool Talks New Single “No Debating,”…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
54 items
Behind The Scenes Moments At #KYSFest19 [Photos]
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Local Election 2018
Where To Vote On November 5 In Richmond,…
 2 days ago
10.25.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
25 items
#KYSFest19: Jeezy Throws It Back At KYS Fest…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close