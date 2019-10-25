It was the biggest event of the year! KYS Fest 2019 was a huge success. With amazing performances by Jeezy, Afro B, Moneybagg Yo, Arin Ray, YFN Lucci and more!
YFN Lucci caught up with fans backstage at the KYS Fest Meet and Greet.
See the fun below:
#KYSFest19: YFN Lucci Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] was originally published on kysdc.com
1. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
2. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
3. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
4. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
5. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
6. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
7. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
8. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
9. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
10. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
11. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
12. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest
13. KYS Fest — YFN Lucci Meet and GreetSource:Radio One Digital
Oct. 24, 2019 — YFN Lucci meet and greet at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest