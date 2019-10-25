It was the biggest event of the year! KYS Fest 2019 was a huge success. With amazing performances by Jeezy, Afro B, Moneybagg Yo, Arin Ray, YFN Lucci and more!
Afro B caught up with fans backstage at the KYS Fest Meet and Greet.
See the fun below:
#KYSFest19: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] was originally published on kysdc.com
#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet
Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019.
