CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

#KYSFest19: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Posted October 24, 2019

KYS Fest -- Afro B Meet and Greet

Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital


It was the biggest event of the year! KYS Fest 2019 was a huge success. With amazing performances by Jeezy, Afro B, Moneybagg Yo, Arin Ray, YFN Lucci and more!

Afro B caught up with fans backstage at the KYS Fest Meet and Greet.

See the fun below:

#KYSFest19: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

2. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

3. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

4. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

5. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

6. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

7. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

8. #KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet

#KYSFest2019: Afro B Kicks It With Fans At The Meet & Greet Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Afro B performs live at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

Latest
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 8 hours ago
10.27.19
34 items
#KYSFest19: Inside The Hennessy Room At The 2nd…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Q Da Fool Talks New Single “No Debating,”…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
54 items
Behind The Scenes Moments At #KYSFest19 [Photos]
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Does Beyoncé Approve? Mathew Knowles Teases Album From…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
K. Michelle Get’s Candid About Undoing Her Plastic…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Local Election 2018
Where To Vote On November 5 In Richmond,…
 2 days ago
10.25.19
Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album
 2 days ago
10.27.19
Happy C-Day: Ciara Had The Best Glo’ Up…
 2 days ago
10.27.19
LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
25 items
#KYSFest19: Jeezy Throws It Back At KYS Fest…
 3 days ago
10.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close