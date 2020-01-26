CLOSE
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In Los Angeles Area

Posted January 26, 2020

Multiple outlets including the Los Angeles Times and ESPN are confirming that one of the individuals on board a helicopter crash in Los Angeles was NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. Bryant, a 5-time champion and the league’s fourth all-time leading scorer, was on board a helicopter in Calabasas shortly after 9 a.m. Bryant recently gave a hat tip to LeBron James for passing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list one night ago.

Bryant was among eight other individuals who perished in the crash, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna as well as former UH baseball captain John Altobelli.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the crash “ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft”.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their three daughters — Natalia and Bianca, and their newborn Capri.

Bryant, who played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers won 2 NBA Finals MVPs to go along with his five titles. He was the 2007-08 NBA MVP, a four-time All-Star Game MVP and is widely considered amongst the game’s all-time greats.

