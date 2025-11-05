Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Kimora: Back In the Fab Lane’

Kimora Lee Simmons is reclaiming her throne as reality TV royalty. After nearly 15 years off the air, the original Life in the Fab Lane queen is making her grand return with Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane this Winter. Read more and find out what to expect from the reality series inside.

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane will premiere Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E! And yes, she brought the whole family along for the ride.

According to People, the new series picks up with Kimora juggling life as a mogul, model, and mom of five: Ming, 25; Aoki, 23; Kenzo, 16; Gary, 15; and Wolfe, 10.

Love 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I know you missed me!” Kimora teases in the trailer, before declaring, “Sorry I left you all, but I’m back now.”

Produced by Hartbeat, with Kevin Hart, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Luke Kelly-Clyne among the executive producers, the new series promises a front row seat to Kimora’s fabulously chaotic world. From overseeing her iconic Baby Phat brand to raising her five children as a single mom, the 50-year-old fashion powerhouse shows fans that her hustle is stronger than ever.

In the first look trailer, Kimora calls herself “a luxury hoarder” and “the mom, the dad, the CFO,” showing fans a glimpse of her life beyond the designer handbags and red carpets. Her daughters, Ming and Aoki — both Harvard graduates and models in their own right — are now stepping into their own entrepreneurial eras, collaborating with their mother on new ventures.

“She’s like Superwoman,” Aoki gushes. Ming adds that Kimora is “definitely a momager.”

E!’s official press release teases that fans will see Kimora managing her fashion empire, attending her sons’ championship games, and navigating her next chapter as an empowered, independent woman.

“Between dealing with the whims of her top model daughters and celebrating major milestones, Kimora’s world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before,” it reads.

For longtime fans, Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane feels like a full-circle moment. The original series captured the rise of an icon who balanced motherhood and mogul-hood long before “girl boss” became a trend. Now, Kimora’s back to remind everyone that the blueprint was hers all along.

Check out the trailer below:

Mark your calendars as Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane premieres Tuesday, December 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Check out the first look images of the cast below:

RELATED: ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Coming To FX & Hulu

Kimora Lee Simmons Returns To Reality TV In ‘Kimora: Back In the Fab Lane’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Kimora Lee Simmons Source:Versant Media The Queen is back. 2. Ming Source:Versant Media The eldest in charge. 3. Aoki Source:Versant Media Fun and fabulous. 4. Kenzo Source:Versant Media Baby boy all grown up. 5. Gary Source:Versant Media Looking dapper and all smiles. 6. Jayden Source:Versant Media Stylish like his mom and siblings. 7. Wolfie Source:Versant Media We know the youngest is runnin’ it. 8. E!’S ‘KIMORA: BACK IN THE FAB LANE’ Debuts Soon Source:Versant Media Who’s watching?