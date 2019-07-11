CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices

Posted July 11, 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty


The fans have spoken and Kenya Moore is back! The beloved reality TV star announced her return to Real Housewives Of Atlanta and her fans are collectively twirling all over Twitter. All of which means Kenya and Bravo came to an agreement on her contract and salary requirements. We’re not sure what Kenya’s new contract entails, but she snagged a peach so she’s a full time cast member.

View this post on Instagram

I was hungry so I snatched a 🍑 👸🏾

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

According to a source from PEOPLE, “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

Kenya’s presence has definitely been missed and we’re excited to see how motherhood is treating her. Glad to have her back.

Kenya Moore Announces Return To RHOA, #TeamTwirl Rejoices was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close