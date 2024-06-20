Listen Live
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stone Soul 2024
99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

Last night (June 19th), Kendrick Lamar hosted a surprise show called The Pop Out at the Forum in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” Juneteenth Show
RELATED: X Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert

This summer, Kendrick has been dominating pop culture discussions, mainly because of his high-profile feud with Drake which has made waves worldwide. Social media has been fixated on their conflict, with many fans cheering for K Dot to deliver a knockout blow.

Below we have the setlist from the “POP OUT” Juneteenth event

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. euphoria

2. DNA.

3. ELEMENT.

4. Alright

5. Swimming Pools (Drank)

6. Money Trees

7. WIN

8. King’s Dead

9. 6:16 in LA

10. Collard Greens

11. THat Part

12. King Kunta

13. m.A.A.d city

14. HUMBLE.

15. Like That

16. Still D.R.E.

17. California Love

18. Not Like Us with Dr Dre

19. Not Like Us

20. Not Like Us with Mustard

21. Not Like Us Instrumental

22. Not Like Us closing

Trending
Radio One Newsletter
Uncategorized

Newsletter Sign-Up

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Entertainment

Stone Soul 2024: Media Credential Application [Click Here]

Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Entertainment

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000

Health

Heightened Cancer Risks For Black Women Under 50: Here Is What To Know And Do About It

Hair

Rihanna Announces Fenty Hair

40 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close